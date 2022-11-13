Shy Shy Cat

Not Available

Mira has been successfully building his career in Jakarta. On her 30th birthday, Abah, owner of a silat (martial arts) school, asks Mira to return to the village Sindang Barang for a match with Otoy, her childhood friend. She does not want to return home because of the backward village. Especially she is paired with Otoy, whom she remembers as the sucks child. Assisted by two friends, Jessy and Umi, Mira intends to thwart the matchmaking.But, when returning to the village, Mira, Jessy and Umi find all the conditions have changed. They face a difficult choice that test their friendship after seeing Otoy.