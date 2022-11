Not Available

There is trouble brewing in the world of Agimat and monsters are scaring and kidnapping children. The monsters seem capable of travelling in other worlds and Agimat is able to crossover with them to Encantasia, the world of Faye, Ina Magenta and our hero, Enteng Kabisote. The fairies wonder why monsters are able to cross worlds. Agimat is amazed of the other world and hopes that things in his world would turn out better. His dream one day is to have a happy family like Enteng’s.