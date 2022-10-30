Not Available

Si Agimat si Enteng Kabisote at si Ako

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

OctoArts Films

The story begins with the establishment of the three different worlds apart, bound to meet for an adventure like no other. The humble family-oriented story of Enteng Kabisote, a low-profile technician married to the beautiful fairy princesss of Encantasia, Faye; The battles of the Agimat, the brave village Warrior Hero of Amuleto; and the high tech-yuppie Kingdom of Diwatara ruled by Princess Angelina Kalinisan-Orteza, also known in the world as “AKO” where she leads an environmental advocacy organization.

Cast

Images