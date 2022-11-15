Si c'était de l'amour

Not Available

They are fifteen young dancers of various origins and horizons. They are touring Crowd, Gisèle Vienne's dance piece on the 90's rave scene. Following them from theatre to theatre, If It Were Love documents their work as well as their strange, intimate relationships. For the line becomes blurry. The stage seems to contaminate real life - unless the opposite is happening. From a dance documentary, the film thus grows into a troubling journey into our nights, our parties, our loves.