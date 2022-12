Not Available

Esther receives an anonymous diary, written 20 years ago by a young girl in hospital. The girl’s story resonates deeply with Esther, who is still suffering from a recent break-up. Supported by her best friend Elena, Esther becomes obsessed with finding the diary’s mysterious author and getting to know what became of her. Her investigation turns into a genuine introspective journey for Esther to heal, move on with her past and eventually come back to life.