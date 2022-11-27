Si le roi savait ça

Not Available

Pascal's life should have been normal and happy. A shepherd in his native Provence, he was a friendly young man who very naturally fell in love with Vivette, the daughter of a rich farmer. But that was without counting with Marcellin, a spiteful, jealous man who coveted Vivette and wanted her for himself.The traitor managed to have Pascal enrolled in Napoleon's army. Pascal came close to death in Russia but miraculously survived. And fifteen years later vengeance would be his. Reunited with Vivette and the child he had given her, time had come for happiness.