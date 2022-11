Not Available

In 1963, under Franco’s dictatorship, two Swedish students travelled to Spain to spread news of the movements in favour of democracy. They contacted a young university troubadour, Chicho Sánchez Ferlosio, and on return to Stockholm set about making an album with the recording of his songs. They called it Canciones de la Resistencia española and kept the singer-songwriter's identity anonymous. The album was an instant hit all over Scandinavia.