Si saben cómo me pongo ¿pa' qué me invitan?

Four unequal couples coincide in an exclusive resort in search of new adventures to improve their relationship. Everyone will do their best to find the balance with their better half, but to achieve this they must overcome the difficult tests that love puts on. Ricardo Quevedo, the fat Fabiola, Moth, and other comedians of high caliber will be responsible for embodying the typical characters of our idiosyncrasies: the intense wife, the husband conchudo, the jealous, the good, the drunk, the womanizer, etc ... all within the framework of family humor.