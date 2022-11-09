Not Available

Si So Mi

    The line between life and death is deeply imprinted in my childhood, I remember a vivid memory of sunny days, a bucket of water almost full and a half-submerged new mouse in a cage wanting freedom, until it was exhausted and surrendered to inevitable death. The music used in this work is the German folk song Ach, wie ist’s möglich dann. In Taiwan folk culture the song was often performed at funerals, an interesting and absurd contrast to the song’s original use in the 1935 German literary film as the soundtrack for a love story. So Zhang choreographs a dance performed to this German folk song about death.

