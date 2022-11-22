Sia - Live at Coachella

Not Available

Sia's Coachella Performance was One of The Festival's Best Ever. It's a good thing that Sia performed in the waning hours of Sunday night (Apr. 17) at Coachella, because the singer-songwriter effectively shut down one of the biggest festivals in the world with her live show. Following years of refusing to perform live, Sia offered up a staggeringly imaginative display of artistry at Coachella, composed of interpretative dance, moving performances and awe-inspiring vocal power. 1. Alive - 2. Diamonds (Rihanna cover) - 3. Cheap Thrills - 4. Big Girls Cry - 5. Bird Set Free - 6. Reaper - 7. One Million Bullets - 8. Elastic Heart - 9. Unstoppable - 10. Breathe Me - 11. Move Your Body - 12. Titanium (David Guetta cover) - 13. Chandelier