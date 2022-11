Not Available

This is a documentary film about the Asian Labourers (Indian Tamils, Burmese and Javanese) who worked like slaves at Siam (Thailand) - Burma death railway line during WWII. The names of the above Labourers are unknown to the world till date. The Books and memoirs written by the Australian and British POWs are the main evidences to trace the root of Asian Labourers pathetic history.