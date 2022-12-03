Not Available

Fresh from a breakup caused by her fear of settling down, video blogger LAURA (Erich Gonzales) embarks on a solo trip to Siargao hoping to move on and find a new adventure. Here she meets rock singer DIEGO (Jericho Rosales) who is caught between uncertainties of the future and baggages of the past. This fateful encounter stirs up what local entrepreneur ABI (Jasmine Curtis-Smith) thought were long lost feelings for a long lost love, i.e. Diego. In this unlikely triangle, is there room for second chances? Or should they move on to something(one) new?