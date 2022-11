Not Available

On the eve of his first show, rock musician Siavash (Ali Ghorbanzadeh) makes a pilgrimage to the grave of his late father, killed during the Iran-Iraq War. But soon thereafter, a friend reveals that Siavash's father is still alive, a POW being held in Tehran. With the help of his girlfriend (Hedyeh Tehrani), Siavash struggles to make sense of the news. Saman Moghadam wrote and directed this portrait of young Iranians in the aftermath of war.