Sibelius - Violin Concerto / De Falla - Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Sibelius's solitary concerto is one of the most passionate tests for the violin virtuoso, one to which Maxim Vengerov is more than equal. He captures the work's passion and its occasional quirky patches of the spookily sublime. His performances of the "Sarabande" from the Bach Second Partita and the "Ballade" from Ysaye's Third Sonata are admirable encores demonstrating his range and his elegant control. Daniel Barenboim's piano performance of the de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain is equally virtuosic, bringing out the work's structure as well as its local color. Placido Domingo's conducting is solid and serviceable. Barenboim ends the concert with three de Falla orchestral showstoppers--the "Farruca" from The Three-Cornered Hat and the "Magic Circle" and "Ritual Fire Dance" from Love the Magician. The Chicago Symphony perform throughout with their usual vigor and fine orchestral color, but are particularly remarkable in these three encores