Not Available

Sibiu is a city at the heart of Transylvania. This film tells the (short) story of the place from the moment it was born 825 years ago up to our present days. The storyline winds among centuries spotlighting troubled and perilous moments when the very existence of the city was under threat, as well as through happier times of prosperity that show a thriving city commanding a dominant position as Transylvania's prominent and respected commercial, military, administrative and cultural centre.