While maintaining a happy marriage with Adnan Hijri 2-year-old son lost their lives in an accident will be picked up. They had continued to live in the same home are no longer strangers. Hicran on top of it also begins to live that can not be explained by events in psychology is further distorted. Eventually a woman goes to a teacher and her second blood "41 stitches" learned that they called a spell. Known as the most powerful magic of "41 stitches magic" it can be made ​​in 41 different faith. Hicran magic is to find the person who intends to solve and 41 from the intent of which is essential for learning. This search will bring face to face the facts could not even imagine it.