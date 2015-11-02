2015

Sicilian Vampire

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 2nd, 2015

Studio

In Your Ear Productions

Equal parts Goodfellas and Dusk till Dawn, Sicilian Vampire tells the story of reputed mobster Sonny Traficante who was hoping to get away to the family hunt lodge for a little rest and relaxation and create some memories. Instead, what he got was a night he will never forget. Once there, Sonny is bitten by a bat released from a container of bananas they brought up to the lodge. The bat takes a vicious bite of Sonny's neck and then flies off into the night. From that moment on Sonny is entrusted with powers beyond that of any mortal - supersonic hearing, enhanced sight, and superhuman strength - even the ability to speak to the dead. Because of these heightened senses Sonny now feels a responsibility to right the wrongs in his life, and protect those he loves. At first, he resists these new found powers but in the end he welcomes his fate.

Cast

James CaanProfessor Bernard Issaacs
Daryl HannahCarmelina Trafficante
Paul SorvinoJimmy Scambino
Robert LoggiaSantino Trafficante Sr.
Armand AssanteVince
Robert DaviBig Sal - The Don

