Sicixia is a fiction feature-length film shot in Costa da Morte (Galicia, Spain). Sicixia is an intended peripheral film. Periphery is where the world gets different, not where it ends. For Romans, Finisterrae was the end of the world. Sicixia wants it to start from here. Sicixia portrays Costa da Morte's unique heritage by intertwining fiction and reality, powerful images with subtle and rich sounds and stories.