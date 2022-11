Not Available

One of the brightest Super-8 gems of yesteryear is Mack Dawg Productions’ Opens a New Window. 1988 classic, Sick Boys, which featured the S.F. street scene in its infancy. Tommy Guerrero, Mickey Reyes, Bryce Kanights, Mike Archimedes, Natas Kaupas, Julien Stranger, Jim Thiebaud, Ron Allen and plenty of other legends in the making were all featured in this limited-to-1000-copies VHS masterpiece.