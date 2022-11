Not Available

ANTONY, a stressed out, grown up, toy collector, has lost his youthful ways. Perhaps he lost his vigor through years of telemarketing, or it could be his constant struggle with the modern world. But maybe, just maybe it's because he finds himself in a loveless relationship with his lady of ten years, ROSE. Is it time for Antony to grow up and join the new age "sonic healing cult"? Or will he take the sage advice offered by his 7 year old nephew and find himself again?