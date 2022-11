Not Available

This film was really Sid’s idea, I was just the cameraman. Sid was an obsessive Boston Terrier whose idea of bliss was to be swung around on a rubber pork chop. I was happy to accommodate him. Sid was shot with a 16mm Beaulieu camera which can be seen in shadow at one point in the film. Sid can also be heard barking mixed into Shay’s music. - Jeff Scher