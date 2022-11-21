Sid The Science Kid: The Ruler of Thumb

Not Available

So many chores, so little time! If Sid doesn't fill his chore chart with stickers, he'll never get that new Turbo-Mega-Rocket Ship toy. What's so important about a chart anyway? Sid soon learns that charts are great science tools for comparing and contrasting things like snacks, pets and even chores! When playing with a rolie polie bug, Sid discovers another amazing science tool - the magnifying glass! Now, Sid can see a whole new world through his magnifying glass and finds that bigger is better! Sid learns all about science tools like rulers and magnifying glasses and how they help us. In fact Sid even finds out how to measure a giant blue whale!