Sid the Science Kid: Weather Kid Sid

Rain, rain, go away; Sid the Science Kid wants to play! Sids not too happy when rain threatens to squash his play date outside. But the more Sid learns about the rain, the more he understands how important precipitation is. In fact Sid is learning about all kinds of weather patterns and how it affects our world. At school Sid studies the sun and how it lights up our world. At home, Sid s family visits relatives where it’s really chilly. Brrrr! It’s cold in here... Sid hits the science lab to discover that wind, rain and sun can be fascinating and fun!