Surya (Sagar) arrives in Malaysia to live in peace away from the factional feud triggered by the murder of his father (Nagineedu) and the avenging of the same by Surya. Vikram (Ajay), whose father was murdered by the hero, is boiling with rage. Surya decides to move on and it's then when he comes across Sahasra (Ragini Nandwani), a happy-go-lucky RJ.