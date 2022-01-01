Siddhu +2 1st Attempt

Not Available

Siddhu +2 is an Indian Tamil-language romance film written and directed by K. Bhagyaraj, starring his son Shanthnoo Bhagyaraj and newcomer Chandini Tamilarasan in lead roles. Bhagyaraj himself, comedian Ganja Karuppu, Rajesh, Seetha and Avinash essay supporting roles. The film is made simultaneously in Telugu as Love in Hyderabad, which, however, stars Kannada actress Aindrita Ray as the female lead and is directed by Mahesh Chandra.[2] The film released on 10 December 2010 and went to average at the box office