Wang Li-Sheng has met a Spanish girl on the Internet and has decided to leave everything behind and live his love story in Spain. Things don ’t work out the way he expected and he eventually ends up with no girlfriend, no money and no passport, so he has to get by as an illegal immigrant in a country he knows nothing about. His luck will change when he meets Marisa, a warm-blood dreamer who has found her place in this country; and Mioara, a girl from Bucharest who arrived two years ago looking for a job. As it usually happens when we are young and things happen too fast, their hearts will lead these tree strangers through not-too straight ways.