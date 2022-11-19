Not Available

Field Productions is proud to announce their seventh ski movie production, "Side By Side". With the most influencial and diverse line up of athletes and a bag of unique locations they can assure that this one is their best so far. The move brings a new look on the urban scene, massive tricks in the terrain parks, intense big mountain skiing on the most scenic locations in Norway. deep blower powder in Haines AK and Interior BC. Shot on the RED One and other HD cameras that results in a crisp high quality experience. As a viewer, you will get behind the movie set during the movie, with a feeling that you are presence on the location where the action goes down. Get closer to the drama, the reality, and the endless joy that skiing gives you.