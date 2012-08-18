2012

Side by Side

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 2012

Studio

Company Films

Since the invention of cinema, the standard format for recording moving images has been film. Over the past two decades, a new form of digital filmmaking has emerged, creating a groundbreaking evolution in the medium. Keanu Reeves explores the development of cinema and the impact of digital filmmaking via in-depth interviews with Hollywood masters, such as James Cameron, David Fincher, David Lynch, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Steven Soderbergh, and many more.

Cast

Keanu ReevesHimself
Martin ScorseseHimself
James CameronHimself
David FincherHimself
David LynchHimself
Lars von TrierHimself

View Full Cast >

Images