At a social event, Pavel Grichikhin, a journalist and editor-in-chief of the online publication for women who have been subjected to domestic violence, sees a fragile, pale girl who whispers to him with one lips: “Help ...” Then she, taking some medications under the watchful supervision of her husband . Pavel understands that there is some kind of secret and decides, no matter what, to get to the bottom of the matter and save the girl ...