Side Street

A struggling young father-to-be gives in to temptation and impulsively steals an envelope of money from the office of a corrupt attorney. Instead of a few hundred dollars it contains $30,000 and when he decides to return the money things go wrong and that is only the beginning of his troubles.
|Farley Granger
|Joe Norson
|Cathy O'Donnell
|Ellen Norson
|James Craig
|George Garsell / Mr. Howard
|Paul Kelly
|Capt. Walter Anderson
|Jean Hagen
|Harriette Sinton
|Paul Harvey
|Emil Lorrison
