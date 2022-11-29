Sidekicks: Part One

Not Available

Everybody is excited about the end of the year masquerade party at Amigos Middle School, which unfortunately coincides with the prom at Amigos High School. While the band argues over their costumes, Rosalina decides she's rather hang out with the band at the middle school dance even though she's a in high school. Nat, thinking he's doing her a favor, pushes her into going to the prom with the most popular senior, Wade Killgallen, and then immediately doubts his decision. Patrice Johnson, "the most popular freshman" is furious that Wade is going with Rosalina, and forces Nat into being her date. Meanwhile, Thomas and David pull off the prank of all pranks, and then Cooper takes the fall for his buddies, making him a hero in the eyes of Ms. Scoggins. Nat and Rosalina ditch the prom early for the masquerade party, where the Naked Brothers Band rocks the house with a performance of "I Don't Wanna Go to School".