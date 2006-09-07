2006

"Sideline Secrets" follows the story of high-schooler Devon Tyler. With the perfect girlfriend, a successful family, being at the top of his class and about to graduate, all seems perfect. However underneath it all, all is not what it seems. With the heightened awareness of his sexual identity, the screaming and slamming doors of his feuding parents and an overbearing persona of his girlfriend put forth, things couldn't get more difficult... or so he thinks. That is until a new boy enters his life and proves to be the missing key that brings everything together... Full of romance, suspense and secrets abound, "Sideline Secrets" is sure to leave you on the sidelines wanting more!