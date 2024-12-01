Sidelined: The QB & Me

Dallas, a burdened but headstrong dancer, is determined to get into the best dance school in the country—her late mother’s alma mater. However, that dream is suddenly derailed when the cheeky yet secretly grieving football star, Drayton, crashes into her life with a unique story of his own. Will the two of them be able to grow into their dreams together, or will their dreams be sidelined?
|Noah Beck
|Drayton Lahey
|Siena Agudong
|Dallas Bryan
|Drew Tanner
|Nathan Bryan
|James Van Der Beek
|Leroy Lahey
|Deborah Cox
|Miss Alicia
|Jake Foy
|Mr. Justin Douglas
View Full Cast >