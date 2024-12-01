Not Available

Sidelined: The QB & Me

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Justin Wu

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Great Pacific Media

Dallas, a burdened but headstrong dancer, is determined to get into the best dance school in the country—her late mother’s alma mater. However, that dream is suddenly derailed when the cheeky yet secretly grieving football star, Drayton, crashes into her life with a unique story of his own. Will the two of them be able to grow into their dreams together, or will their dreams be sidelined?

Cast

Noah BeckDrayton Lahey
Siena AgudongDallas Bryan
Drew TannerNathan Bryan
James Van Der BeekLeroy Lahey
Deborah CoxMiss Alicia
Jake FoyMr. Justin Douglas

View Full Cast >

Images