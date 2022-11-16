Not Available

Sidereal Time was filmed in 1979 in at Sayil, Labna, Xlapak and Kabah, small ancient Maya sites in the Puuc region of Yucatan. The film was completed in 1981 as a two-screen piece for live variable speed Super-8 performance. Sidereal Time was photographed at reduced speeds ranging from 6 frames per second to time lapse, and then projected at variable reduced speeds, both to fragment motion and to introduce a mechanical and sometimes hallucinatory shutter strobe. The film was recreated digitally in 2018, using various editing techniques to reproduce the effects of analog projection in the shutter-less digital medium.