Sidereal Time was filmed in 1979 in at Sayil, Labna, Xlapak and Kabah, small ancient Maya sites in the Puuc region of Yucatan. The film was completed in 1981 as a two-screen piece for live variable speed Super-8 performance. Sidereal Time was photographed at reduced speeds ranging from 6 frames per second to time lapse, and then projected at variable reduced speeds, both to fragment motion and to introduce a mechanical and sometimes hallucinatory shutter strobe. The film was recreated digitally in 2018, using various editing techniques to reproduce the effects of analog projection in the shutter-less digital medium.
View Full Cast >