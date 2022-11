Not Available

Proving that Canadians can thrash out hard-hitting tunes with as much angst as their American counterparts, skate punks Sidesixtyseven deliver a blistering set at the Vans Warped Tour 2004. Darren Agnew, Kerry Cyr, Sean Colig and the rest of the boys from Vancouver, British Columbia, take a break from skateboarding to shake up the tour's second stage with a scorching live show that includes the tracks "Parasite," "Ego" and "Shut Up and Die."