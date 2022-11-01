Not Available

Action & Adventure - After losing his mother in childbirth and his father in war, Sidewayz is raised by his older brother Frank. Sidewayz heads in the wrong direction and tries to join with a local gang, which he fails, putting his brother and nephew in great danger. Trying to make amends and save his nephew, Sidewayz finds work as a day laborer only to find himself in a world that he doesn't fully understand and realizing much too late that loyalty, trust and betrayal are elements that you can't escape from. - Yeniffer Behrens, Alvaro Orlando, Tony Maggio, Aurelio Bocanegra, Kurt Caceres