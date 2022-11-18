Not Available

Gaber Effendi is a simple employee at Ezbet Omar al-Alfi's, expelled by the head of the family after Jabir discovers that there is fraud in the accounts of the estate. Gaber meets with Berlanti, the wife of Omar Bey's, noting a great similarity between him and her absent husband in India, Omar. Following the advice of a legal advisor, Omar Bey's family believes that he is still alive and living in India. By chance, Jaber Effendi goes to Omar's house and is seen by the family and gets married, but Omar finds out the truth and tries to exploit the resemblance to seize wealth, but ultimately fails.