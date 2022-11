Not Available

In 2005, 18-year-old rookie Sidney Crosby was the NHL's number-one draft pick. This scrapbook of his first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins prove he's lived up to the honor. Cameras follow Crosby on and off the ice for his third year. He discusses his routines and strategy, but it's the footage of Crosby in action at the Winter Classic and Stanley Cup playoffs that reveals how he became the youngest captain in NHL history at age 20.