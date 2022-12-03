Sie saß im Glashaus und warf mit Steinen

Not Available

A portrait of the poet Jana Černá, daughter of Franz Kafka's lover Milena Jesenská. Behind the bright facade on contemporary Prague, with its travel agencies and McDonalds, there is a tunnel leading to the world behind the postcards. Here, Jana's friends, Prague freaks, poets and philosophers, tell of this exceptional, passionate woman. With the surreal humour of Prague and with a little nostalgia they recall Jana Černá's excesses, her inability to follow rules, and her magnificent lies...