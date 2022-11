Not Available

Ignacio (Pepe Sancho) and his nephew Tomasín (Jordi Vilchez) are two Galician businessmen sharing a family inheritance bonus with their cousin Divina Luz, cuban-born, but of Galician descent. The division of the property is notarized in Santiago de Compostela, where Divina Luz is received by his unknown family. The girl lied to describe what is her situation in Cuba, thinking that their relatives did not come to know the truth.