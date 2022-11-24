Not Available

At the feet of Sierra Dragon, a young captain finds out that the petty King Justo’s son, beguiled by the black magic of a shady Necromancer, is plotting a shady conspiration to seize the throne. During his dangerous journey to stop the conspiracy, the captain unravels his origins and discovers the magical power of the princess and the secrets of the forest. All of them fight together to overthrow the usurper and re-establish peace between the wolves and the lynxes, even at the cost of paying a heavy price.