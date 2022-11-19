Siete muertes para el texano

Not Available

When the Texan returns to the town, seeking to secure his fortune, the sheriff of the place asks the Texano to come to the aid of a dear friend. Seven frightful ones, on a pillaging expedition, have assaulted the cabana of a hunter and kidnapped his young daughter. When the Texan arrives there, he finds only the hunter who desperately asks for his aid. Both men initiate the ferocious persecution, until one by one they manage to end the seven strangers and also manage to save the beautiful young person.