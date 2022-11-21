Sifu vs. Vampire

Not Available

It is said that a corpse should be exhumed and moved every 30 years to ensure continued fortune and prosperity for its descendants. As the time limit is nearing for his grandfather's corpse, TV station boss Kelvin Chow (Kelvin Kwan, Tales from the Dark 2) looks to Charlie Jiang (Yuen Biao), whose ancestors performed the ritual for the Chow family, to complete the task. When Jiang refuses, citing his belief that the ritual is unethical, Chow enlists Nicky and Boo to coerce him into it. However, a series of accidents causes the corpse to be delivered to and left at Chow's TV station, unleashing a bloodbath.