Sight Under Construction

This project is envisioned as an experimental film that will seek to challenge the modern-day purveyors of culture: Hollywood and Madison Ave. The philosophical urging of this piece will be that man's over-reaching tendencies are based on human ego, and are out of balance with the natural world. The workings of a man's ego can bring about greatness in art and architecture, science and medicine, but can also bring about catastrophe. Willed obliviousness to impending disaster is a human flaw readily exploited by corporate culture and media. This film will challenge the 1990's credo: "Don't think about it, just do it!"