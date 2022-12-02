Not Available

Sight Under Construction

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This project is envisioned as an experimental film that will seek to challenge the modern-day purveyors of culture: Hollywood and Madison Ave. The philosophical urging of this piece will be that man's over-reaching tendencies are based on human ego, and are out of balance with the natural world. The workings of a man's ego can bring about greatness in art and architecture, science and medicine, but can also bring about catastrophe. Willed obliviousness to impending disaster is a human flaw readily exploited by corporate culture and media. This film will challenge the 1990's credo: "Don't think about it, just do it!"

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images