Sigird - Vi er Live!

2020-04-23 - Live performance stream. Sigrid takes on Oslo Concert Hall, and together with director Emilie Norenberg creates a truly unique directly streamed flmatic concert experience for you to enjoy right here on this site. From the tiny town of Ålesund in Norway, but with a colossal mind, attitude and voice, we have all witnessed a remarkable talent in Sigrid. The pop star was catapulted into the public consciousness with the zeitgeist defining ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’, top 10 single ‘Strangers’, and the exceptional smash ‘Don’t Feel Like Crying’, which paved the way for her top 5 critically acclaimed debut album Sucker Punch. Sigrid has travelled the globe playing to thousands of fans at festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza. She has an energy and a joy in her shows that it is impossible to not get carried away by.