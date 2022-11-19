Sign of the Otter: The Little Patriot

Not Available

Join in one boy's heroic adventure as he fights in the struggle for freedom on the American frontier. James Todd is a young boy growing up in the hostile American wilderness-a rugged and dangerous land also inhabited by the American Indians. His peaceful life is shattered when the treacherous British troops suddenly storm through the countryside in an attempt to crush the American Revolution. During the battle for freedom, James is ruthlessly captured and held prisoner in the enemy fort by the brutal Major Smythe. But his bravery seems without limits as an unlikely and legendary alliance is forged with the neighboring Indians in a bold and fearless rescue effort. It is a rugged and wondrous adventure which culminates as the fortress is infiltrated and James narrowly escapes to lead the spirited fight against the British Red Coats.