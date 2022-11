Not Available

Emotional detective Martin Bullet has shot up a kid in a drug bust gone rotten. Now he must come to terms with his haunted feelings. He starts a new life in sunny yet scummy Sydney, Australia. But his life 'Downunder' soon turns more rotten. Paired with a screaming undercover cop, Jack Moran (described by his colleagues as a 'turd'), Bullet gets caught up in a lousy drug ring involving an 'odd' killer named Mr Earring and an intellectually disabled drug dealer.