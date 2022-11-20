Not Available

A single human figure waves back and forth in a pattern that reproduces the composer’s movements making the shaker sound on which the piece is based. The movement was initially videoed with a phone, the sound recorded on a good deck. The video was then analyzed carefully frame by frame, and converted to a movement score that was then performed by a dancer and a homemade camera. In this process it becomes something other, refracted through multiple layers of interpretation, its calm insistence full of a sense of meaning that finally passes without ever having revealed more than the enigmatic gesture itself. Shot with a homemade pinhole camera onto homemade emulsion.