Signed, Sealed, and Clobbered

One of Clint Clobber's tenants keeps a seal in his flat. After discovering the seal, Clint goes mad. He then tells his tenant he can't keep Alvin (the seal) because no animals are allowed. A man looking for a circus act visits the tenant, and is not highly impressed by the seal, until Clint chases Alvin. The man then wants to sign the seal and Clint as a "clown with seal" act. Alvin doesn't want to work with Clint and she moves to another flat with its owner. Clint is upset, because he thinks he could have been a "clown superstar".