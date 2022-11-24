Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million

Not Available

Lead postal detective Oliver (Eric Mabius) and his associate Shane (Kristin Booth) have been doing a figurative dance with each other, swaying back and forth with the possibility of a relationship. Finally, on their first date at a romantic supper club, Shane begins wondering if it's a date or not, as she sees the contrast of their relationship next to the extraordinary dance performances of a couple who express the longing of her heart. As Norman (Geoff Gustafson) and Rita (Crystal Lowe) work alongside each other, their personal relationship hits a bump in the road.